Bay Area preparing for rally Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers tried to stop

Back-to-back rallies this weekend that are expected to draw far-right figures and large groups of counter-protesters to the Bay Area will offer a test of whether police can prevent the violence that plagued similar protests earlier this year.

Citing concern over violent clashes at a recent Charlottesville, Va., rally of white nationalists, a group of California lawmakers including Nancy Pelosi called Tuesday for the National Park Service to rescind a permit issued for the pro-Trump rally.

Law enforcement has spent weeks planning for the events in San Francisco and Berkeley. At the center of the campaign will be a huge police presence, perhaps more than 1,000 officers who intend to crack down at the first sign of trouble.

