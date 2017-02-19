This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Democrats in Congress said they received news from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on Thursday that they "should expect many more arrests and removals this year."
- State lawmakers are considering making election day a paid holiday in California.
- Pointing out the unpopularity of Congress, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launched an effort on Tuesday in support of overhauling redistricting rules in states across the nation.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Bernie Sanders thanks his California supporters and says Donald Trump has a 'mandate for nothing'
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at the Ace Hotel as part of Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange Sunday in what quickly became a political rally reminiscent of his primary campaign through California last year.
Sanders was met with applause from the audience as well as occasional chants of "Bernie 2020."
There was even a fake Bernie Sanders in the audience.