This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is holding a press conference to announce legal action to battle the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
- A state senator has revived a bill to scale down California's sex offender registry.
- The National Rifle Assn. has filed another lawsuit challenging California's regulations on assault rifles.
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Bill to provide free tampons in schools with low-income students heads to governor's desk
|Mina Corpuz
A bill to provide free menstrual products in public schools with low-income students is heading to the governor's desk.
AB 10 by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) would require Title I-funded schools with students in grades six through 12 to stock restrooms with feminine hygiene products. It passed the Assembly 63-0 on Monday, and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature.
"We hear stories about young girls who miss school on a daily basis or extend the use of their menstrual products and get infected," Garcia said on the Assembly floor before the vote.