A bill to provide free menstrual products in public schools with low-income students is heading to the governor's desk.

AB 10 by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) would require Title I-funded schools with students in grades six through 12 to stock restrooms with feminine hygiene products. It passed the Assembly 63-0 on Monday, and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature.

"We hear stories about young girls who miss school on a daily basis or extend the use of their menstrual products and get infected," Garcia said on the Assembly floor before the vote.