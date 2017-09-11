NATION
Bill to provide free tampons in schools with low-income students heads to governor's desk

(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
A bill to provide free menstrual products in public schools with low-income students is heading to the governor's desk. 

AB 10 by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) would require Title I-funded schools with students in grades six through 12 to stock restrooms with feminine hygiene products. It passed the Assembly 63-0 on Monday, and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature. 

"We hear stories about young girls who miss school on a daily basis or extend the use of their menstrual products and get infected," Garcia said on the Assembly floor before the vote. 

