Bill to keep Obama-era rules aimed at cracking down on campus sexual assault clears Legislature

A week after U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced a review of Obama-era guidelines on campus sexual assault, the California Legislature voted to enshrine the former president's rules into state law.

A measure by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) is off to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk after being approved by the state Senate on Thursday. The bill, SB 169, would codify in state law existing Title IX regulations, which require schools to treat students equally, regardless of sex.

The federal law is best known for mandating that boys and girls get equal opportunities to participate in sports, but it has also guided schools on how to clamp down on sexual assault and harassment.

In 2011, the Obama administration established guidelines meant to spur more aggressive action against campus rape and harassment. DeVos has argued that policy does not properly protect the rights of the accused.

Although DeVos announced a formal review last week, she had signaled early in her tenure that she was planning to revisit the Obama-era policy. Jackson introduced her bill in January.

Jackson said last week the secretary's decision "puts women and girls at grave risk."

"Contrary to Secretary DeVos’ claims, the Obama administration guidelines created, for the first time, a fair, equitable and clear process for students and schools to effectively respond to rape and sexual assault while protecting both the accused as well as the victim," she said in a statement. "In California, we will continue to fight to ensure that women and girls can be safe in their educational pursuits."