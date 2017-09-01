Bill to study police shootings in California shelved by state Senate committee

A measure that would that would have funded a study of police shootings across California by state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra failed in a Senate committee Friday.

The bill, Assembly Bill 284 from Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), would have authorized Becerra to examine the circumstances, policies, training and oversight involved in police shootings that resulted in death or serious injuries between 2015 and 2016 for a report issued by July 2019.

Becerra testified on behalf of the measure during a Senate committee hearing in July, saying it would help the state develop policies that would reduce police shootings in the future. According to Becerra, California had 230 police shootings that resulted in death or serious injury in 2016.

A Senate Committee on Appropriations analysis of the bill said the study would have cost $3.5 million in the first year and $1.9 million in the second year.