Billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he's considering Senate bid of his own
|Melanie Mason
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he's still considering jumping into the U.S. Senate race, even after fellow Democrat — and frequent ally — state Sen. Kevin de León announced his own run.
"I am looking at the best way to take our government back from the political establishment and to stop Donald Trump," Steyer said in a statement. "That includes a full consideration of running for the United States Senate."