Gov. Jerry Brown celebrates his 79th birthday with cake and a political victory

Gov. Jerry Brown marked his 79th birthday Friday morning by celebrating the passage of a $52-billion transportation package the prior evening as he met with Mexican dignitaries in Los Angeles.

“He was feeling good,” said Luis Alvarado, a political strategist who attended the breakfast. “He was pretty proud of the new tax that will help fix our roads.”

The roads plan will be funded by an increased gas tax and a new vehicle fee.

Brown met with governors of several Mexican states for two hours over breakfast at the country’s consulate in Los Angeles. They discussed trade, human rights and the environment.

Then the attendees presented Brown with a tres leches cake and serenaded him in Spanish with “Las Mañanitas,” a common birthday greeting in Mexico and other parts of Latin America.