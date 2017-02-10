California Democrats: Trump's security advisor should be fired if allegations of Russia sanctions talks are true

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), said President Trump's national security advisor, Michael Flynn, should be fired if he warned Russian officials about the details of U.S. sanctions against the country related to their attempts to influence the 2016 election.

“The allegation that General Flynn, while President Obama was still in office, secretly discussed with Russia’s ambassador ways to undermine the sanctions levied against Russia for its interference in the Presidential election on Donald Trump’s behalf, raises serious questions of legality and fitness for office," Schiff said in a statement about the former Army lieutenant general. "If he did so, and then he and other administration officials misled the American people, his conduct would be all the more pernicious, and he should no longer serve in this administration or any other.”

The report that Flynn discussed the sanctions with the Russian ambassador, and may have indicated that Trump would lift them, while Obama was still in office came from the Washington Post on Thursday . The report directly conflicts with statements made by Trump administration officials who characterized the conversations as cordial holiday greetings or normal administrative calls between government aides.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee's CIA subcommittee, said Flynn should be suspended until the allegations are investigated. He told The Times that investigation would be done by the FBI.