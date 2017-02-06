California Democrats want answers about alleged coercion at LAX during Trump's travel ban

Fourteen California congressional Democrats are asking for more information about how Customs and Border Protection implemented President Trump's travel ban of all refugees, and visa holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The letter, led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park), specifically mentions reports that travelers at Los Angeles International Airport and other airports were forced to sign Form I-407, relinquishing their legal right to enter and remain in the U.S.

The letter asks for what guidance the agency received from the Department of Homeland Security on implementing the order as well as any complaints about the implementation filed at LAX. The letter also asks the agency to review all I-407's signed since Trump's order took effect and identify cases of coercion.

Chu and other members of Congress went to airports to make personal appeals for constituents and their families suddenly barred from entry to the U.S. in the hours after the ban went into effect. The letter notes instances of members of Congress and lawyers being blocked from speaking with those being detained by Customs and Border Protection officials.

A federal judge's order temporarily put the travel ban on hold nationwide. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to quickly review the Justice Department's appeal this week and determine if the ban should stay in place while constitutional questions are determined, likely ultimately by the U.S. Supreme Court.