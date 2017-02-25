Jim Brulte likely to secure third term as state GOP chairman

Jim Brulte’s bid for a third term as chairman of the California Republican Party appears to be a lock.

GOP delegates gathered in Sacramento for the party’s three-day convention on Sunday will cast the deciding vote, but thus far Brulte doesn’t face a challenge to extending his job as party leader for another two years.

“I think Brulte is the most phenomenal state chairman we’ve had in memory, including my own tenure,” said Republican National Committee member Shawn Steel, who served as state party chairman from 2001-03. “He’s enthusiastic. He’s the best strategist in either party. He raising phenomenal amounts of money. He’s really the linchpin of our party.”

Brulte, a former state Senate Republican leader from Rancho Cucamonga, took over as chairman in 2013 at a time when the party was in disarray and in massive debt. He is largely credited with helping turn around the party’s finances and plotting a course for the depleted GOP to become relevant again in California.

Despite the GOP's lack of success in statewide races in recent years, and decline in registered voters, Republicans praised Brulte's continuing efforts to revive the party — including the GOP's successes in city council races and other local government posts.

At the party convention last year, Republican delegates voted to extend the term limits for the GOP chair. The change was written in a way to make it apply only to Brulte, so it will not affect future party chiefs.

Prior to that, party rules limited state Republican chairs to two, two-year terms.

Tea Party California Caucus chairman Randall Jones, who has been critical of party leadership, considers Brulte to be a friend. But he plans to abstain when delegates vote on Sunday.

“I think the party is severely lacking when it comes to having grassroots activists in leadership positions,” said Jones, who also serves as vice chairman of the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County. “Unless you’re part of the machine that runs the runs the [California Republican Party], then you’re not accepted to run for leadership.”

Still, Jones praised Brulte for “bending over backwards” to ensure that the Tea Party movement has a strong voice in the party.

“I think Jim plays the game, but I think Jim is also a very staunch conservative,” Jones said. “I think he’s conflicted.”

GOP delegates on Saturday are scheduled to officially nominate candidates for chairman and other party leadership posts. The vote on those nominations will be Sunday morning.