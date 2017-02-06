California GOP committee faces $30,000 in fines for campaign finance violations

The California Republican Leadership Fund has agreed to pay $30,000 in fines to the state for causing six county central committees to make contributions in their names without identifying the fund as the true source of the contributions, according to records released Monday.

The fund was created to conduct fundraising for Republican county central committees in Alameda, Riverside, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, Stanislaus and Tulare counties, according to a report by the state Fair Political Practices Commission enforcement staff.

Spending decisions are made by a panel that includes designees of Republican legislative leaders.

For the 2012 and 2014 statewide elections, the central committees made $10 million in contributions to about 70 state legislative candidates in their names, the report said. The committees did not disclose that the fund was the true source of those contributions because it solicited the contributions, maintained control of the money and made all decisions regarding contributions, the report added.

“Since the Fund caused contributions to be made in the names of the central committees rather than its own, one of the most serious violations of the Act, a substantial penalty is justified,” the report said.

The Fair Political Practices Commission is scheduled to meet Feb. 16 to consider the fines recommended by its staff.