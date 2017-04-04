California gubernatorial candidates call for public safety policies that make sense

Candidates in California's 2018 race for governor on Tuesday sounded off on their support for mental health services, rehabilitation programs and an approach to criminal justice that puts victims at the center of policy.

At a community forum hosted by the nonprofit Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, State Treasurer John Chiang, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom were quizzed on their public safety priorities as the state has moved to loosen sentencing, reduce prison overcrowding and provide greater assistance to offenders re-entering society.

The event, which was held at a Sacramento hotel, was part of a two-day conference that brought hundreds of crime survivors and victims advocates to the state Capitol. Participants marched, rallied and lobbied lawmakers to carry legislation that focuses on treatment, not incarceration.

All of the candidates spoke of the need to tackle the vast income inequality across the state that can lead children in some neighborhoods into gangs, drugs and the prison pipeline. Chiang and Villaraigosa touched on their upbringings and personal experiences with crime.

Chiang, the eldest son of Taiwanese immigrants who grew up in Chicago and New York, described the discrimination his family faced as they moved up the socioeconomic ladder. He spoke of the death of his sister, Joyce, a federal immigration lawyer who disappeared and was found slain in 1999.

“My family is Catholic,” he told the audience of about 500 people. “We believe in redemption. We believe in hope. We also believe in being serious on crime.”