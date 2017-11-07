California House members pay up on World Series bets

Rep. Jimmy Gomez flew across the country on Monday with a suitcase full of the ingredients for French dip sandwiches from Phillipe's packed in dry ice.

On Tuesday, the rabid Dodgers fan who represents downtown Los Angeles used a cart decked out in Dodgers gear to deliver the sandwiches to the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), who represents the Houston area where the Astros' stadium is located.

"My goodness, I am hungry. I am Astros hungry," Jackson Lee said as Gomez dropped them off.