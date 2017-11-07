Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
California House members pay up on World Series bets
|Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Jimmy Gomez flew across the country on Monday with a suitcase full of the ingredients for French dip sandwiches from Phillipe's packed in dry ice.
On Tuesday, the rabid Dodgers fan who represents downtown Los Angeles used a cart decked out in Dodgers gear to deliver the sandwiches to the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), who represents the Houston area where the Astros' stadium is located.
"My goodness, I am hungry. I am Astros hungry," Jackson Lee said as Gomez dropped them off.
Friendly wagers on sports events are a time-honored tradition in Congress, but that doesn't mean the losing side has to like it.
Members of Congress kept stopping Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Los Angeles) in the hallway after votes Tuesday to compliment him on the Astros jersey he had to wear to satisfy his own bet. Cárdenas grumbled under his breath, but smiled along with the ribbing.