California lawmakers ask Gov. Jerry Brown to bar the marketing of pot edibles to minors

Just months before shops can begin selling marijuana for recreational use, state lawmakers on Thursday sent the governor a bill aimed at preventing the drug from being marketed to minors.

The measure approved by the state Senate prohibits packaging and labeling of marijuana products that show "pot edibles" such as cookies and candy bars. The bill by Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Chico) also bars packaging that mimics the name or packaging of non-marijuana candies, snacks and drinks.

“Studies have shown the dangers that accidental marijuana ingestion poses to young children,” Nielsen said in a statement. “This measure will prevent marijuana from being packaged to attract children.”

The state will begin issuing licenses to grow and sell marijuana for recreational use on Jan. 2, a change approved last November by California voters.

The bill was supported by law enforcement officials, including Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell, who said marijuana is already a “major problem.”

“This law will reduce any ambiguity in current child safety measures in relation to marijuana,” he said.