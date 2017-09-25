Democrats make it clear the Golden State Warriors are welcome in the state Capitol

Democratic legislators took to Twitter over the weekend to make clear the Warriors would be welcomed in Sacramento, after President Trump tweeted on Saturday that a White House invitation was "withdrawn" due to star point guard Stephen Curry's disinclination to visit the president .

The Golden State Warriors may not be swinging by the White House to mark their 2017 NBA championship, but they'll still be feted in the state Capitol.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), whose district includes Oakland, the team's hometown, said the Warriors were invited to the state Capitol well before the Twitter fracas, as is customary whenever California teams win a national championship.

But she said it was important to reiterate that invitation in light of Trump's comment.

"Look at the amount of tweets that guy sends out. No way do we respond to every tweet," Skinner said. "But when it's to disinvite the three-time NBA champions, that deserves a response."

No date for a Warriors visit has been set as of yet.

Skinner lauded the team's handling of Trump's tweet, pointing to a statement in which the Warriors said they'd find ways to "celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion" on their trip to Washington.

"While of course as Californians, we're incredibly proud that it's a California team that won the NBA championship, there's

even that much more pride that it's a team that lives and expresses those values that we try to put into practice every day," she said.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) also chimed in with an invitation.