California won't be expanding its legal definition of a violent crime soon.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee on Friday shelved the last of several bills that sought to broaden the number of violent-felony offenses under the California penal code. The legislation would have added to the list additional forms of rape, sodomy and human trafficking. It carried a heavy price tag.

A bipartisan proposal filed by the committee's chair, Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), and Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore), would have cost the state more than $1 million in corrections expenses. It would have increased the length of incarceration for more than 100 prisoners.

Another bill by Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) was estimated to add annual costs in the millions for increasing the sentences of more than 200 inmates. They joined two other legislative proposals shelved in the Assembly Public Safety Committee this year.

The bills sought to change the legal definition of a violent crime as California undergoes a massive overhaul of its parole system.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s Proposition 57, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November, will expand good behavior credits and give new power to the state parole board to consider the early release of prisoners who have served the full term of their primary sentences, and whose crimes are not designated as “violent” under the California penal code.

But opponents have argued that list is both short and porous.