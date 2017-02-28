This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Republicans had a busy weekend at their state convention in Sacramento .
- Federal elections officials are taking a look at the fundraising reports filed by the Democrat who lost last fall to Vista Rep. Darrell Issa, Doug Applegate.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
California legislators react to Trump's prime-time speech with a predictable split by party
|John Myers
California lawmakers were quick to react through social media to President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) and Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) wrote a number of tweets critical of both Trump's tone and his policy proposals.
De León took issue, in particular, with the president's comments on changes to the nation's immigration system that would end what he called the "current system of lower-skilled immigration."
Republicans praised the speech. Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) applauded promises on education, healthcare and illegal immigration.
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno), an emergency medicine physician, disagreed with the president's pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Others retweeted various items related to the speech, from news organization fact-checking efforts to excerpts provided by the White House.