- Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law on Friday that will ban detaining crime victims or witnesses for federal immigration violations.
- Dozens of bills were quietly killed without public discussion at the state Capitol on Friday, including a plan to expand disclosure of police surveillance equipment.
- California GOP members of Congress ask for help in protecting 'Dreamers' while awaiting action from Trump.
California police body camera transparency bill is shelved for the year
|Liam Dillon
A bill that would have opened public access to police body camera videos across California has been shelved.
The measure, Assembly Bill 748, would have made public footage from police shootings and other cases considered to be in the public interest, including video of police uses of force or violent political protests.
The bill, authored by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), squeaked through the Senate Public Safety Committee in July, but no further hearings were held.
The measure's demise is another example of state lawmakers' inability to agree on how accessible to the public police body camera footage should be despite a dramatic increase in the use of the equipment among California police departments.
"The patchwork releases of body camera footage only sow further public distrust with law enforcement and the communities they serve," Ting said in a statement. "California needs a statewide standard for the disclosure of footage. In order to let the footage speak for itself, we need more time to find the breakthrough in this bill and I will continue to engage with stakeholders to find a transparent and equitable solution.”
Sept. 5, 1:52 p.m., This post with updated with a statement from Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco).