This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- In the 2018 governor's race, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pulled ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa with Hollywood donors.
- What we know about why Orange County Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's name keeps coming up in the Russia investigation
- Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu was the star of the show at a "town hall" activists staged in GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's district
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California Politics Podcast: Donors are choosing sides in the 2018 governor's race
|John Myers
Wealthy Californians who write checks to candidates and campaigns, particularly those involved in Democratic Party politics, face a dilemma in next year's race for governor.
They not only have to choose a candidate to back, but they need to figure out what makes one person stand out compared with the others.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we look at the recent campaign fundraising reports with an eye toward what they say about each candidate's broader strategy for the race.
In some cases, donors may see less of a distinction than the candidates are selling to voters.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason.