This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Brown met with members of California's congressional delegation.
- Rep. Adam Schiff implores Trump to tell the truth in Democrats' weekly video.
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday that he will run for state insurance commissioner.
California Politics Podcast: Gov. Jerry Brown strikes a careful tone in Washington
|John Myers
As leader of a state where criticism of President Trump is a daily, if not hourly occurrence, Gov. Jerry Brown carefully navigated the rough political waters of Washington during last week's visit.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we discuss Brown's effort to seek compromise where possible with Republicans in the nation's capital while holding fast on issues like immigration and healthcare.
We also take a look at the potential high-stakes fight this spring over planned tuition hikes on Cal State and University of California campuses. And we discuss new statewide voter registration data showing a new low for the California Republican Party.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.