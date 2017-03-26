Politics
California Politics Podcast: Gov. Jerry Brown strikes a careful tone in Washington

John Myers

As leader of a state where criticism of President Trump is a daily, if not hourly occurrence, Gov. Jerry Brown carefully navigated the rough political waters of Washington during last week's visit.

On this week's California Politics Podcast, we discuss Brown's effort to seek compromise where possible with Republicans in the nation's capital while holding fast on issues like immigration and healthcare.

We also take a look at the potential high-stakes fight this spring over planned tuition hikes on Cal State and University of California campuses. And we discuss new statewide voter registration data showing a new low for the California Republican Party.

I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.

Latest updates

