- Gov. Jerry Brown said this week a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate was "insane." He is now in China to reaffirm California's climate change stance.
- Legislators at the state Capitol winnowed down hundreds of pending bills this week, quietly killing some of them that have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
California Politics Podcast: Gov. Jerry Brown jabs Trump on climate change
Hours before he embarked on a week-long trip to China, Gov. Jerry Brown was handed a rare political gift: President Trump's decision to withdraw from an international climate change agreement.
Within hours, Brown was one of the most visible politicians in the nation taking aim at the president's action.
On this week's episode of the California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at how Brown's rhetoric will need to deal with reality both overseas and with an intense climate change debate now going on in Sacramento.
We also discuss big votes in the Legislature this week on a number of bills, from the effort to create a single-payer healthcare system in California to am ambitious overhaul of the court bail process.
I'm joined by Marisa Lagos of KQED News and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.