California Politics Podcast: Gov. Jerry Brown jabs Trump on climate change

Hours before he embarked on a week-long trip to China, Gov. Jerry Brown was handed a rare political gift: President Trump's decision to withdraw from an international climate change agreement.

Within hours, Brown was one of the most visible politicians in the nation taking aim at the president's action.

On this week's episode of the California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at how Brown's rhetoric will need to deal with reality both overseas and with an intense climate change debate now going on in Sacramento.