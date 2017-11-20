Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
California Politics Podcast: Questions and criticism for Janet Napolitano
|John Myers
Few presidents of the University of California have ever had the political resume of Janet Napolitano. In the coming weeks and months, she may need those skills more than ever.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we discuss the new report that concluded there was "interference" by Napolitano's staff during a state audit into her office's finances.
We also take a look at the changes announced by the leader of the state Senate in how sexual harassment allegations will be investigated, as well as proposed sanctions against one senator from Los Angeles County.