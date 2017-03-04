This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Wednesday that he intends to open a satellite attorney general's office in Washington, D.C. , as he prepares to fight the Trump administration.
- The results from California's latest cap-and-trade auction are in, and revenue from the sale of pollution credits was weak.
- A bill that would set up a state-funded legal aid system for immigrants will be amended by its author to allow those with criminal records to apply for assistance.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast . You can see our February archives here .
California Politics Podcast: The challenge of declaring the state's drought to be over
|John Myers
Gov. Jerry Brown isn't ready to officially declare California's three year drought is over, but he recently said that the end is near.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at the policy and political implications of state government standing down on the long crisis. That includes the impact to Brown's efforts on a long-term water reliability plan for the state.
We also discuss the governor's urgent plea to the Trump administration to sign off on a grant for a Bay Area electrified rail project that's linked to California's bullet train efforts. And we offer a segment of several political tidbits from the past week, from the saga of a silenced state senator to the mayoral election in Los Angeles on March 7.
I'm joined by Times colleague Melanie Mason, as well as Marisa Lagos of KQED News and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.