- Gov Jerry Brown's budget director said on Thursday that the president's federal spending plan "is a complete withdrawal" of working with states.
- The state's congressional Republicans in vulnerable 2018 races are being lobbied hard on the GOP healthcare plan.
- California's continued use of cap-and-trade to combat climate change will mean higher gas prices, warned the Legislature's independent analysts.
California Politics Podcast: Trump's plans could have big impacts in the Golden State
|John Myers
Two big efforts by the administration of President Donald Trump have the potential of reshaping some key political and policy debates here in California.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we discuss the Trump administration's actions this week to sideline existing fuel standards for vehicles and the proposed federal budget that slashes billions in domestic spending. Both could have major impacts on the state.
We also discuss a far reaching proposal by Democrats in the state Capitol to offer a "debt-free" college financial aid plan.
The week also saw the end of an era in Los Angeles politics with the guilty verdict in the trial of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca and the death of former state Atty. Gen. John Van de Kamp.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason, along with Marisa Lagos of KQED News and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.