California Senate leader unveils new proposal to phase out use of fossil fuels to generate electricity

Senate leader Kevin de León, flanked by colleagues and workers, launches his push for 100% renewable energy at a solar farm in Davis on Tuesday.

California would completely phase out the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity under a new proposal detailed by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) on Tuesday.

Meeting the goal would require dramatic changes to the state's electricity infrastructure over the next two decades, including an end to burning natural gas, the source of nearly half of California's power.

"We can dramatically expand clean energy while also growing our economy," De León said during a news conference at a solar plant in Davis where he was flanked by colleagues and union workers.

The legislation, Senate Bill 100, would accelerate the state's plans to increase its reliance on renewable sources such as solar and wind, increasing its 2030 target from 50% to 60%.

More changes would need to come by 2045. California regulators would be in charge of drafting the rules for generating the rest of the state's electricity. Potential sources include the brning of methane captured at landfills or dairies, as well as existing hydroelectric dams.

Though Hawaii has the country's first law seeking 100% renewable energy, such a decision by California would have far more weight given the size and complexity of its economy.

About 20% of the state's electricity came from renewable sources in 2015, the most recent figures available. An additional 44% comes from natural gas.