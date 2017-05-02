This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California has been building up regulations and legislation for decades that could dash Trump's offshore drilling hopes.
- Here's where California's GOP members of Congress stand on the latest healthcare proposal.
- California's April tax revenue outlooks: Not so good.
California Senate leader unveils new proposal to phase out use of fossil fuels to generate electricity
|Chris Megerian
California would completely phase out the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity under a new proposal detailed by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) on Tuesday.
Meeting the goal would require dramatic changes to the state's electricity infrastructure over the next two decades, including an end to burning natural gas, the source of nearly half of California's power.
"We can dramatically expand clean energy while also growing our economy," De León said during a news conference at a solar plant in Davis where he was flanked by colleagues and union workers.
The legislation, Senate Bill 100, would accelerate the state's plans to increase its reliance on renewable sources such as solar and wind, increasing its 2030 target from 50% to 60%.
More changes would need to come by 2045. California regulators would be in charge of drafting the rules for generating the rest of the state's electricity. Potential sources include the brning of methane captured at landfills or dairies, as well as existing hydroelectric dams.
Though Hawaii has the country's first law seeking 100% renewable energy, such a decision by California would have far more weight given the size and complexity of its economy.
About 20% of the state's electricity came from renewable sources in 2015, the most recent figures available. An additional 44% comes from natural gas.