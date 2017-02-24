This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Republican Party will host its convention in Sacramento today through Sunday.
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
- Protestors visited the homes of California's GOP members of Congress Thursday night.
- City and county officials told state lawmakers they are having a hard time keeping up with the booming business of legal marijuana .
California Republicans are gathering in Sacramento this weekend. Here's what's on the agenda
California Republican activists and state party leaders have descended on Sacramento for their annual convention, which runs Friday to Sunday.
While it's not expected to be quite as eventful as last year's event in Burlingame, when an appearance by Donald Trump was met with protests , there are a few key things on the state GOP's agenda as the party looks to rebound in 2018 .
Party delegates will decide on their top party leaders, including whether chairman Jim Brulte should be granted a third term . Members will also consider proposed party rules and a slate of resolutions, including one supporting the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and another condemning sanctuary cities.
Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt will speak at a dinner tonight, while Central Valley Republican Rep. Devin Nunes will headline the Saturday night banquet.
Citing concerns about protests, convention organizers have spent thousands of dollars to beef up security around the convention taking place at the Hyatt Regency and Sacramento Convention Center in downtown.
You can follow all the latest updates from the GOP convention here .