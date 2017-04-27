Rep. Jeff Denham says he's a 'no' on the new GOP healthcare bill, but most California Republicans are undecided

Nearly two-thirds of the 14 Republicans in the California congressional delegation are still reviewing changes to the GOP healthcare plan, and only four have taken a firm position on it.

In the latest version of the healthcare bill, Republicans are considering an amendment designed to win over the most conservative members of their majority by giving states the option of doing away with the so-called essential health benefits that Obamacare requires insurers to cover. The previous version of the bill was pulled off the House floor before a vote was held.

The undecideds include Reps. Steve Knight (Palmdale), Darrell Issa (Vista), Dana Rohrabacher (Costa Mesa), Ken Calvert (Corona), Paul Cook (Yucca Valley), Doug LaMalfa (Richvale), Ed Royce (Fullerton) and David Valadao (Hanford), according to their staffs and media reports.

Rohrabacher and Calvert were among the Republicans who had said they would have voted "yes" for the previous version of the bill that was pulled before they could vote.

Staff for Reps. Mimi Walters (Irvine) and Duncan Hunter (Alpine) said the members support the new version. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Bakersfield) also supports it.

Rep. Jeff Denham (Turlock) told the Hill, a newspaper focused on Capitol Hill, that he does not support the new version of the healthcare bill.

Since most Democrats are expected to remain lined up pretty firmly against the bill, Republicans are on their own to pass it.

House Republicans can afford to lose around two dozen of their own members and still pass it without Democratic help.