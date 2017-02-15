California's secretary of state vows to spread the word on duties, responsibilities of private immigration consultants

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla in a December meeting with the Los Angeles Times editorial board.

Fueled by what he called "fear and anxiety" over Trump administration actions, California's secretary of state launched a new effort on Wednesday to provide consumers with more information about private immigration consultants.

"We want to make sure that people aren’t taking unnecessary risks and falling into the wrong hands," said Secretary of State Alex Padilla, whose office has a role in overseeing for-profit advocates of those seeking legal immigration status.

State law allows immigration consultants to perform tasks like translation services and assistance filling out forms and collecting documents. Consultants are not allowed to provide legal advice unless they are also attorneys.

Padilla's new effort includes an website where consumers can check the registration status of an immigration consultant. His office will also send out information to consultants across the state that details their responsibilities.

The Los Angeles Democrat, who has voiced his opposition to recent immigration actions by the president, said that private consultants are used often by immigrants across California.

"The early days of the Trump administration has underscored the urgency of putting helpful information out there," Padilla said.