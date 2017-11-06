California's state flags will fly at half-staff to honor victims of Texas church shooting

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom applauds for Gov. Jerry Brown after a State of the State speech.

State flags in California will be flown at half-staff Monday in remembrance of those who lost their lives in a shooting at a Texas church over the weekend.

"Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to the families, the Sutherland Springs community, and all those grieving following the horrific mass shooting at a house of worship in Texas, yesterday," Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, referencing his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Newsom, who is running for governor, also called for broader federal action on gun control in the statement.

"Thoughts and prayers alone have not stemmed the tide of gun violence and our elected representatives in Washington, D.C. – especially the Congressional Republicans who have thus far allowed politics to trump public safety – must act," he said.

As the state's lieutenant governor, Newsom is acting governor while Gov. Jerry Brown is in Europe attending climate change talks.