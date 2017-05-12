This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- There's more cash in Gov. Jerry Brown's new budget.
- Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman asked supporters to "push back" against what he called a targeted campaign to spread false rumors about him online.
- Feinstein puts out scathing statement on the reasoning for the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
California's tobacco tax is now in the top 10 nationwide
|Liam Dillon
California voters approved a $2-per-pack increase to the cigarette tax in November — the first time the tobacco tax had been raised in almost two decades.
The decision has vaulted California into the top 10 highest cigarette taxes in the country, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.
California's previous $0.87 tax on a pack of cigarettes was 37th highest in the country. Now, the $2.87 tax ranks 9th.