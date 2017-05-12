BREAKING NEWS
Ex-L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca sentenced to three years in prison in jail corruption scandal
California's tobacco tax is now in the top 10 nationwide

Liam Dillon
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
California voters approved a $2-per-pack increase to the cigarette tax in November — the first time the tobacco tax had been raised in almost two decades.

The decision has vaulted California into the top 10 highest cigarette taxes in the country, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Tax Foundation

California's previous $0.87 tax on a pack of cigarettes was 37th highest in the country. Now, the $2.87 tax ranks 9th.

