California Senate Democrats ask Congress to preserve low-income housing funding

California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) and 18 other Democratic state senators are urging congressional leaders to preserve low-income housing funding in any attempt to overhaul the nation's tax system.

"While Californians struggle to make rent and cover basic necessities like food and medical care, we cannot afford to lose the largest program providing affordable housing," said the letter, dated Thursday, to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco.

The House GOP plan would effectively eliminate part of a tax credit program that reduces what companies owe in taxes in exchange for investing in low-income housing projects. In addition, it would do away with a federal bond program that also funds housing developments. The letter asks Congress to maintain those programs.

The letter follows similar ones from Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) and Assembly Democrats and State Treasurer John Chiang.