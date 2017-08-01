California Senate leader Kevin de Léon heads delegation to Japan to talk climate, trade

How are California lawmakers spending their month-long summer break from legislative action? A contingent of state senators has jetted off to Japan to discuss trade and efforts to combat climate change with that country's leaders.

Senate leader Kevin de Léon (D-Los Angeles), along with seven other Democratic senators, met Monday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and toured the National Diet of Japan, the country's legislative body.

Among the items on the agenda, according to De Léon's office, were trans-Pacific trade and fighting climate change. In an echo of Gov. Jerry Brown's climate-focused trip to China in June, lawmakers sought to differentiate their efforts to confront global warming from the Trump administration, which pulled out of the Paris climate accord this spring.

On Tuesday, senators addressed the Japanese press corps at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo. Lawmakers will also be meeting with officials working on Japan's high-speed rail system and its universal health insurance system -- two politically charged topics in California. The trip will culminate with a visit to Hiroshima, where the United States dropped an atomic bomb at the close of World War II.

The week-long trip is funded through senators' campaign accounts. This is the 17th official California state senate delegation to Japan. Its purpose, according to documents filed with the Senate Rules Committee, is to "further strengthen the positive ties between the two regions that span every sector: our economies, governments, cultures and education systems."