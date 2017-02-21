This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- If congressional Republicans eliminate the federal estate tax, one Sacramento lawmaker says he'll ask voters to create a state version and use the money for a variety of California programs.
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received a rock star's welcome in Los Angeles over the holiday weekend.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
California Senate leader puts 100% renewable energy on the table in new legislation
|Chris Megerian
It wasn’t just talk — Senate leader Kevin de León is considering legislation that would require California to generate all of its electricity from renewable sources.
The measure, SB 584, was introduced without fanfare before last week’s deadline for new proposals in the Capitol.
If approved, 100% of the state’s electricity would need to come from clean sources such as solar and wind by 2045. De León first suggested the idea in a conversation with The Times last month.
The measure would also accelerate the state’s goal of reaching 50% renewable energy. Legislation approved two years ago set a deadline of 2030 , but the new proposal would move that up to 2025.
Hitting those targets would keep California a few steps ahead of New York, which wants 50% renewable energy by 2030, and on par with Hawaii, which is seeking 100% renewable energy by 2045.