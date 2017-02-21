California Senate leader puts 100% renewable energy on the table in new legislation

It wasn’t just talk — Senate leader Kevin de León is considering legislation that would require California to generate all of its electricity from renewable sources.

The measure, SB 584, was introduced without fanfare before last week’s deadline for new proposals in the Capitol.

If approved, 100% of the state’s electricity would need to come from clean sources such as solar and wind by 2045. De León first suggested the idea in a conversation with The Times last month.

The measure would also accelerate the state’s goal of reaching 50% renewable energy. Legislation approved two years ago set a deadline of 2030 , but the new proposal would move that up to 2025.

Hitting those targets would keep California a few steps ahead of New York, which wants 50% renewable energy by 2030, and on par with Hawaii, which is seeking 100% renewable energy by 2045.