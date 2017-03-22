California has a new voter registration record: 19.43 million are signed up to vote

Following the hotly contested 2016 presidential election, California has set a new voter registration record, with 19.43 million residents now signed up to vote.

More than 20,000 voters have been added to the rolls since Oct. 24, an unusual increase after a presidential election, according to Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who released the new voter registration numbers Wednesday.

The state saw a net gain of more than 1.7 million new voters since the same report was released in February 2015, and a record 14.6 million California voters cast ballots in the November elections.

Party registration trends are holding steady, according to the new numbers.

Republicans trailed Democrats in registration by more than 18%, according to the California Secretary of State’s official voter registration report released Wednesday. Of Californians registered to vote, Democrats accounted for 44.8% and Republicans 25.9%.

Unaffiliated voters, known in California as those who have "no party preference," were a close third and made up more than 24.5% of statewide registration.

Over the past decade, Democratic voter registration has remained relatively the same percentage-wise, increasing by just over 2% since February 2007. Republican registration has continued to slide, dropping by more than 8% during that time.

As of Feb. 10, an estimated 77.9% of Californians who were eligible to vote have registered, according to the report.