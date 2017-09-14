This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills.
- Things got heated as the Assembly approved a resolution censuring President Trump for saying he would rescind the DACA program.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House
Male, female or nonbinary? California clears way for driver's licenses to have gender-neutral option
|Liam Dillon
A measure allowing Californians to select a third, nonbinary gender option on their driver's licenses and birth certificates is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.
The bill, Senate Bill 179 by Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), cleared the state Senate on Thursday without debate. Atkins and other backers of the measure have characterized it as an expansion of rights for transgender, intersex and other people who do not identify as male or female.
“Many of us have an ID that matches our gender presentation, and so showing it is hassle-free,” Atkins said in a statement. “But for Californians who have an ID that does not match their gender presentation, showing it at airports, in shops or to law enforcement can be extremely stressful and lead to harassment or a delay in completing a transaction. It doesn’t need to be this way.”