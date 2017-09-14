Male, female or nonbinary? California clears way for driver's licenses to have gender-neutral option

A measure allowing Californians to select a third, nonbinary gender option on their driver's licenses and birth certificates is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill, Senate Bill 179 by Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), cleared the state Senate on Thursday without debate. Atkins and other backers of the measure have characterized it as an expansion of rights for transgender, intersex and other people who do not identify as male or female.

“Many of us have an ID that matches our gender presentation, and so showing it is hassle-free,” Atkins said in a statement. “But for Californians who have an ID that does not match their gender presentation, showing it at airports, in shops or to law enforcement can be extremely stressful and lead to harassment or a delay in completing a transaction. It doesn’t need to be this way.”