Nunes and Schiff both call for investigations into the Flynn scandal, just different kinds

House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) told Bloomberg on Monday afternoon he expected President Trump's then-national security advisor Michael Flynn to keep his job and "it just seems like there's a lot of nothing there." At the same time, the ranking Democrat on the committee, Burbank's Rep. Adam Schiff, was calling for Flynn to step aside, at least temporarily.

Flynn resigned late Monday amid revelations he misled Vice President Pence and others in the Trump administration about potentially illegal conversations he had with the Russian ambassador ahead of the president's inauguration.

Now the two leaders of the House Intelligence Committee are calling for more investigation into Flynn's contact with Russia, but different kinds.

After Flynn resigned, Nunes praised his military service in a brief statement that didn't mention why the former general quit.

"Washington, D.C. can be a rough town for honorable people, and Flynn—who has always been a soldier, not a politician—deserves America's gratitude and respect for dedicating so much of his life to strengthening our national security,” said Nunes, who served on Trump's transition committee.

The Washington Post reported last week that Flynn may have talked with Russian officials about sanctions the Obama administration intended as a response to alleged Russian attempts to influence the election, and mischaracterized the conversations when concerns were raised.

Multiple media outlets have reported the FBI is investigating contacts between Flynn and Russia, and Nunes told the Post he wants to investigate why the FBI was recording conversations between Flynn and the Russian ambassador. When the conversations were recorded, Flynn was a private citizen.