- Gov. Jerry Brown asked President Trump on Monday to declare a federal disaster in the wake of the Oroville Dam emergency, and cast doubt on the president viewing the request in political terms .
- Pointing out the unpopularity of Congress, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launched an effort on Tuesday in support of overhauling redistricting rules in states across the nation.
Nunes and Schiff both call for investigations into the Flynn scandal, just different kinds
|Sarah D. Wire
House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) told Bloomberg on Monday afternoon he expected President Trump's then-national security advisor Michael Flynn to keep his job and "it just seems like there's a lot of nothing there." At the same time, the ranking Democrat on the committee, Burbank's Rep. Adam Schiff, was calling for Flynn to step aside, at least temporarily.
Flynn resigned late Monday amid revelations he misled Vice President Pence and others in the Trump administration about potentially illegal conversations he had with the Russian ambassador ahead of the president's inauguration.
Now the two leaders of the House Intelligence Committee are calling for more investigation into Flynn's contact with Russia, but different kinds.
After Flynn resigned, Nunes praised his military service in a brief statement that didn't mention why the former general quit.
"Washington, D.C. can be a rough town for honorable people, and Flynn—who has always been a soldier, not a politician—deserves America's gratitude and respect for dedicating so much of his life to strengthening our national security,” said Nunes, who served on Trump's transition committee.
The Washington Post reported last week that Flynn may have talked with Russian officials about sanctions the Obama administration intended as a response to alleged Russian attempts to influence the election, and mischaracterized the conversations when concerns were raised.
Multiple media outlets have reported the FBI is investigating contacts between Flynn and Russia, and Nunes told the Post he wants to investigate why the FBI was recording conversations between Flynn and the Russian ambassador. When the conversations were recorded, Flynn was a private citizen.
Nunes and Schiff issued a joint statement in January to announce the Intelligence Committee would examine allegations the Russian government tried to influence the 2016 election, and look into contact between presidential campaign staff and Russia.
On Monday, Schiff said Flynn's resignation shouldn't stop questions about his previous contact with Russian officials or how much the administration knew about his conversations with the Russian ambassador given the administration has said it knew for weeks that Flynn had not been truthful about them.
"... the Trump Administration has yet to be forthcoming about who was aware of Flynn's conversations with the Ambassador and whether he was acting on the instructions of the President or any other officials, or with their knowledge," Schiff said in a statement Monday night. At least one Republican senator is also demanding to know whether Flynn was directed by others .
But Nunes told CNN on Tuesday the committee won't look into discussions between Trump and Flynn, citing the president's executive privilege.
Schiff also responded to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's reluctance to support a full investigation into Flynn's contact with Russia , saying Tuesday, "If the Speaker is unwilling to support a full congressional investigation, then he should get out of the way and allow an independent commission to look into the matter."
Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, have repeatedly called for an independent, bipartisan investigation of Russian interference in the election. Many Republicans, including Nunes, have said existing House and Senate Committees can handle it.