California voters warned about their healthcare in new ad: 'Just like a zombie, repeal keeps coming back'

Republicans may have abandoned their latest effort to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, but some advocacy groups aren't letting the issue go so easily. A couple of groups started running ads in the districts of GOP members of Congress this week, encouraging voters to call their representatives and demand that they reject the concept of a healthcare repeal altogether. Save My Care, a left-leaning healthcare advocacy group in Washington, began running a series of digital ads this week taking aim at California Reps. David Valadao (R-Hanford), Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and Darrell Issa (R-Vista). "Just like a zombie, repeal keeps coming back," the ads warn. They're part of a "five-figure" national media buy, said Marcos Rodriguez Maciel, a spokesman for the group. He declined to disclose the group's major funding sources.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also began running its first California TV ad of the year this week. The ad, titled "Never Stop," features Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and warns that "They'll never stop...coming after your healthcare." The ads are running on MSNBC and CNN in Denham and Valadao's districts, and are being paired with radio ads that specifically target each member. In Valadao's Central Valley district, constituents will also hear Spanish-language versions on the radio.