It's election day for some Angelenos. Here's what you need to know to vote

Voters in Koreatown, part of downtown and much of L.A.'s Eastside are casting ballots Tuesday in a race that will determine their next member of Congress.

Two dozen candidates are running to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District. Find out who they are at latimes.com/34candidates and read about their policy positions at latimes.com/34issues. Want to follow the money? We've got more on that at latimes.com/34money.

If you're not sure whether you live in the district, you can double check here. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and you can find your polling place here. If you vote by mail, your ballot will be counted as long as it's postmarked by Tuesday and received by election officials by Friday. You can check on the status of your mail ballot here.

Special note for Korean-language voters: double-check your sample ballot to make sure it lists the candidates in the correct order. A previous error on some Korean-language sample ballots could cause you to vote for the wrong person inadvertently. Korean-speaking voters who need assistance or want to report voting problems can call (562) 462-3066.

For all other voters who need help, call (800) 815-2666.

For more information on this race from county election officials, go here.

And don't forget to follow results as we report them at latimes.com/essentialpolitics.