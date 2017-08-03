Conservative group talks up tax reform in Spanish in three California congressional districts

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu was the star of the show at a "town hall" activists staged in GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's district
- In governor's race, Gavin Newsom's frontrunner fundraising status continues
- Rep. Ed Royce gets yet another challenger.
- There's new rules for collecting data meant to prevent racial profiling.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.