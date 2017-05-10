This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein had pointed words about the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
- Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman asked supporters to "push back" against what he called a targeted campaign to spread false rumors about him online.
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Court delay sets up potential environmental battle between California and President Trump
|Chris Megerian
A federal court has granted the Trump administration more time to review California regulations for limiting emissions from diesel-powered vehicles such as bulldozers.
It's a procedural step that could lead to a hotly contested battle over the state's unique authority to set tighter rules than federal standards, something that's been questioned by President Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to delay a May 18 hearing in a lawsuit over the regulations when federal officials said they "will be closely scrutinizing" the Obama administration's previous decisions in the case.
California has received dozens of waivers to enact its own stricter regulations, and the federal government has never tried to reverse any of them.