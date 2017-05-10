Court delay sets up potential environmental battle between California and President Trump

A federal court has granted the Trump administration more time to review California regulations for limiting emissions from diesel-powered vehicles such as bulldozers.

It's a procedural step that could lead to a hotly contested battle over the state's unique authority to set tighter rules than federal standards, something that's been questioned by President Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to delay a May 18 hearing in a lawsuit over the regulations when federal officials said they "will be closely scrutinizing" the Obama administration's previous decisions in the case.

California has received dozens of waivers to enact its own stricter regulations, and the federal government has never tried to reverse any of them.