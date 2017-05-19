Delegates gather at the California Democratic Party convention

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

The California Democratic Party Convention kicks off in Sacramento Friday and runs through the weekend.

State lawmakers are passing budget bills — and most of them are empty legislative vessels.

Members of both parties in California's congressional delegation voiced support Wednesday for the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

