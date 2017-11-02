Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman has raised $1.8 million to fight threatened recall campaign by GOP

The California Republican Party has spent $822,000 on a petition drive for a recall election against State Sen. Josh Newman, while the Democratic lawmaker from Fullerton has raised $1.8 million to fight the effort to remove him from office, according to campaign finance reports.

The state party has submitted enough signatures to qualify a recall measure for the ballot, but the state is conducting a review of the cost of the recall before calling an election. Republicans say Newman should be recalled for voting to increase the state gas tax in April, but the party also sees the chance to deprive Democrats of a two-thirds majority in the Senate by removing Newman.

In addition to the petition costs borne by the state GOP, a separate committee sponsored by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. has so far raised $126,225 to campaign for Newman’s ouster.

Newman reported $610,909 left in the campaign account as of Sept. 30, according to a campaign finance statement filed this week. Contributions his campaign received include $100,000 each from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers PAC and the Southern California Partnership for Jobs, which is funded by construction companies and health firms.

In addition, the Democrats have provided $171,101 worth of electronic mailers and political consulting to Newman’s campaign.

A separate campaign committee sponsored by the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California has raised $675,000 to fight the recall.