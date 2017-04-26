Democrats hitting California Republican lawmakers on proposed exemption for Congress in new health bill

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is up with digital ads dinging Republicans over a proposal to exempt Congress from some changes to the Affordable Care Act.

The amendment, which was introduced Tuesday night and first reported by Vox, allows states to opt out of the Affordable Care Act's ban on charging more or denying health insurance to people who have a preexisting condition. But, as it's currently written, that opt-out would not apply to Congress and congressional staff.

The sponsor of the carveout, Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.), said Wednesday his proposed amendment is being changed so it no longer exempts members of Congress and their staff. A vote on the bill isn't expected until next week at the earliest.

The Democrats' ads will target seven California Republicans who represent districts that backed Hillary Clinton for president: Reps. Jeff Denham (Turlock), David Valadao (Hanford), Steve Knight (Palmdale), Ed Royce (Fullerton), Mimi Walters (Irvine), Dana Rohrabacher (Huntington Beach) and Darrell Issa (Vista).

“This digital ad campaign will educate voters in targeted districts about this morally bankrupt Congressional Carveout,” DCCC spokesman Tyler Law said in a statement.

Nationally, the ads will target 30 Republican-held districts.