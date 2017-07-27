Emily's List is putting Republicans 'on notice' and seven of them are in California

It's not just the national Democrats who have a wish list of Republican incumbents they'd like to unseat in 2018.

Emily's List, the group that aims to elect women who support abortion rights, has identified 50 congressional and Senate seats nationwide as part of their "On Notice" program to flip seats in the midterm election.

The group has identified seven California Republicans, the largest number of any state. They all occupy seats the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has also prioritized. They are:

Emily's List says the roster of priority seats is their biggest ever and that the incumbents who hold them have built "appallingly anti-woman, anti-family records." A statement announcing the 2018 targets points out their votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood.

Last year, the only California incumbent the group put "on notice" was Denham. This year, the group has already endorsed challengers in two Republican-held districts: pediatrician Mai Khanh Tran, who is running against Royce, and UC Irvine law professor Katie Porter, who's up against Walters.

While no women have filed to run in the districts occupied by Denham, Nunes or Issa, Emily's List spokeswoman Julie McClain Downey says they are still recruiting female candidates for those seats.

"We are planning on expending resources in these districts," Downey said. "Given the environment that we're in and the increase of women running for office and the excitement we're seeing, we have targeted the largest contingent to date."