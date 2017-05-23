Examination of ballots cast in race for California Democratic Party leader begins in Sacramento

Representatives of the candidates in the election of the California Democratic Party chairman begin examining the ballots at the state party headquarters Tuesday.

Supporters of Kimberly Ellis, who lost her bid to lead the California Democratic Party by a razor-thin margin last weekend, started sifting through boxes of ballots at the state party headquarters in Sacramento on Tuesday to see if there were any voting irregularities.

Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman was elected Saturday by party delegates to be the new state party chairman, beating Ellis by just more than 60 votes.

After the election, Ellis called for an audit of the ballots. Some of her supporters questioned whether all the votes came from credentialed party delegates.

On Tuesday morning, representatives from the Ellis and Bauman campaigns started reviewing the ballots, delegate credentialing records and other documents from the election. State party staff members also are in the room to monitor the process.

Neither side is allowed to copy or photograph the ballots, or remove any of the material from the room, said state party spokesman Steve Maviglio.

A spokesman for the Ellis campaign said it may take three or four days to examine all the records.

Ellis said Sunday that she will make a final statement after she has reviewed all the election material. She has not conceded.

She was the director of Emerge California, a Bay Area nonprofit organization that trains Democratic women to run for office.

Bauman officially took over as chairperson on Sunday and met on Monday with staff of outgoing chair John Burton to plan the transition.

“Our new California Democratic Party team is dedicated to empowering the grassroots and making our Party even stronger,” Bauman said in a statement released Monday. “That begins with organizational structure, staff and financial decisions to make this goal a reality. We are rolling up our sleeves on day one and getting right to work to ensure a smooth transition after eight years of outstanding service from Chairman Burton and his team.”