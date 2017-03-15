Father of victim in deadly Oakland warehouse fire tells state lawmakers more affordable housing is needed

The Oakland warehouse known as the Ghost Ship lies in ruins after a fire that killed 36 people in December 2016.

The father of an artist who was among the 36 people killed during a fire inside an Oakland warehouse told state lawmakers on Wednesday that California needs more affordable housing and safe performance venues in order to prevent similar tragedies.

Edwin Bernbaum’s 34-year-old son, Jonathan Bernbaum, an artist and video DJ who lived in Oakland, died in the catastrophic Dec. 2 fire at the warehouse during a late-night concert.

"This is something that Jonathon would have loved to have seen done. ... I think it would be a great way to honor the victims," his father told the Senate Governance and Finance Committee. "The important thing is safety and having places where people can live and not be in danger.”

Bernbaum said his other son had attended a concert at the same warehouse years before and thought it was so unsafe he vowed never to return.

Jonathan Bernbaum was a graduate of Brandeis University and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. He traveled around the world performing.

The Senate oversight committee, chaired by Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg), was focused on preventing similar tragedies in California and reviewing fire, building and safety regulations. McGuire said the committee plans to form a working group to explore possible legislation or changes to state building and fire codes.

Dozens of people were trapped inside the warehouse, known as the Ghost Ship. It was cluttered with artist lofts and non-permitted makeshift living quarters, making it difficult for people to escape when the fire broke out, according to firefighters and former tenants.

The warehouse and an adjacent vacant lot had been the subject of 10 code enforcement complaints and 39 code enforcement inspections since 2004, city records show.

Despite mounting evidence that the warehouse had been converted into an illegal residence and music venue, the city never moved to shut down the Ghost Ship. The city had received several complaints that the conditions inside the warehouse were unsafe, including reports of piles of trash and faulty electrical wiring.

"The Ghost Ship fire is a wake-up call for all local governments," McGuire said.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office has opened a criminal investigation into the fire.