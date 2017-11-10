FBI's Russia investigation is looking into Rohrabacher meeting with former Trump advisor

As part of his investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential campaign, FBI special counsel Robert Mueller is questioning witnesses about a meeting that allegedly took place shortly before the election between Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and former Trump advisor Michael Flynn, NBC is reporting.

Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) has long advocated for a friendlier relationship between the United States and Russia. His name has tangentially come up in relation to the investigation, but this is the first direct mention that the FBI is looking at a meeting in which Rohrabacher participated.

The congressman's staff did not immediately return a request for comment Friday, a federal holiday.

The meeting in question took place in Washington on Sept. 20, 2016, and was arranged by Flynn's lobbying firm, the Flynn Intel Group. Flynn’s business partners and son, Michael G. Flynn, also attended, according to the NBC report. The unnamed sources cited in the report could not say if the men discussed U.S. policy toward Russia.

Flynn was working as an advisor to Trump’s presidential campaign at the time.