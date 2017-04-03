Feinstein on Supreme Court pick: 'I cannot support this nomination'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will vote against the confirmation of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, she announced Monday morning.

Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had indicated her displeasure with Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, but hadn't said for sure how she would vote until shortly before the committee voted on Gorsuch's nomination.

“Our job is to assess whether the nominee will protect the legal and constitutional rights of all Americans and whether the nominee recognizes the humanity and justice required when evaluating the cases before him,” she said. “Unfortunately, based on Judge Gorsuch’s record at the Department of Justice, his tenure on the bench, his appearance before the Senate and his written questions for the record, I cannot support this nomination.”

Gorsuch is expected to be approved by the Judiciary Committee on Monday. Democrats are expected to filibuster his nomination on the Senate floor, and Feinstein will join the effort to block his confirmation, a spokesman confirmed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said if Democrats try to block Gorsuch, he’ll trigger a change in the rules and allow Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed on a majority vote instead of the 60 votes now required to end debate.