Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Former software engineer will challenge Democratic Rep. Scott Peters
|Christine Mai-Duc
Freeman Michaels says he's never paid much attention to party labels. A registered Democrat at the moment, he said he's previously been a Green Party member and an independent.
He's running for Congress in 2018 as an independent, challenging three-term Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of San Diego.
"I feel like it's my race to lose. I don't think he's doing anything special," Michaels said of Peters, who has built a reputation as moderate and business-minded. "He's just kind of a middle-of-the-road guy, exactly what the Democrats want. I feel like the divide is so strong in this country."
Michaels, 43, is a former software engineer who said he's running in part to promote his idea of a new "cooperative economy" that would blend the open-source philosophy from technology circles with small business and entrepreneurship. The result, he said, would be a "direct transfer of power to the people."
He faces at least four Republican opponents who also are seeking to unseat Peters next year.