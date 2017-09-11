This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is holding a press conference to announce legal action to battle the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
- A state senator has revived a bill to scale down California's sex offender registry.
- The National Rifle Assn. has filed another lawsuit challenging California's regulations on assault rifles.
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
From the Trust Act to the 'sanctuary state' bill: A bitter fight over which immigrants California should protect
|Jazmine Ulloa
Negotiations are coming down to the wire on Senate leader Kevin de León’s so-called sanctuary state legislation, which would limit state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws.
Gov. Jerry Brown has said the goal of Senate Bill 54 should be to curb federal power, but that some immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have committed crimes "have no business being in the country."
For those who remember the passage of the bill’s predecessor, the California Trust Act, the debate is familiar.
Like De León’s legislation, the Trust Act was introduced by Democrats to blunt the impact of federal policy on immigrant communities. And it also ignited a bitter fight over who the state should protect when the federal government casts a wide deportation net that can entangle hardworking families and criminals alike.