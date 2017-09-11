NATION
California Legislature

From the Trust Act to the 'sanctuary state' bill: A bitter fight over which immigrants California should protect

Jazmine Ulloa
Senate leader Kevin de León, left, answers questions on the so-called sanctuary state bill. Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder, center, and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck look on. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Negotiations are coming down to the wire on Senate leader Kevin de León’s so-called sanctuary state legislation, which would limit state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Gov. Jerry Brown has said the goal of Senate Bill 54 should be to curb federal power, but that some immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have committed crimes "have no business being in the country."

For those who remember the passage of the bill’s predecessor, the California Trust Act, the debate is familiar.

Like De León’s legislation, the Trust Act was introduced by Democrats to blunt the impact of federal policy on immigrant communities. And it also ignited a bitter fight over who the state should protect when the federal government casts a wide deportation net that can entangle hardworking families and criminals alike.

